IHC clubs petitions against MTI Ordinance

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed the separate petitions challenging the Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance about Pakistan Institute and Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Sheikh Zayed Hospital for hearing together.

The court also extended the stay order on any action against the employees of the two hospitals under new law till next date of hearing.

Pakistan Institute and Medical Sciences Joint Executive Director Minhaj Al Siraj, Young Doctors Association’s representative Dr Hiader Abbas and Grand Health Alliance’s Dr Asfand Yar appeared before the court of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani.

The court summoned the respondents for arguments on next date of hearing after clubbing the petitions and adjourned the case till May 25.