IHC declares appointment of PTV chairman illegal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the appointment of PTV Chairman Arshad Khan illegal.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the decision pertaining to case against illegal appointments in the state-owned broadcaster.

Khan was nominated for the post of chairman of the board of directors (BoD) in June last year. The corporation had subsequently selected him for the post.

It should be noted here that the federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Arshad Khan as chairman of PTV in 2018.

The court noted that during the appointment of Chairman all rules and regulations violated and merit for the position was not considered that’s why the court is in legal position to mark this appointment illegal.

Furthermore, the court approved of the appointments of Chief News Anchor for Current Affairs Qatrina Hussain and Managing Director Amir Manzoor.

The court issued orders that Arshad Khan, Rashid Ali Khan and Farmanullah Jan not to be appointed again in the state broadcaster.

The petitioner in the case Parvaiz Akhtar Bhatti a member of the PTV union in a media talk told that I submitted my petition in the court against the illegal appointment of chairman because in his hiring merit was violated and the appointment was done on political nepotism.

He added that Arshad Khan haven’t any experience in TV or production and he arrived from the telecom sector through political bonds on high level.

He further added that after hiring the chairman wows that he will restructure PTV and will start new production but he didn’t start a single program in his tenure. Bhatti added that he will fight the illegalities in the upcoming time as well because these un professional persons ruined the reputed institution.