IHC declares Customs’ action against Palestinian envoy as unlawful

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the action of Customs Department against the Ambassador of Palestine and confiscation of his vehicle as unlawful.

Announcing its judgment, the court said the Customs Department’s action was illegal due to the diplomatic immunity to the Palestinian envoy. It was necessary to inform the Foreign Office prior to such action, the IHC verdict said.

Pursuant to the earlier court order, the Customs Department had returned the vehicle to Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabaie.