IHC directs govt to form ZTBL’s board

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday maintained its stay order till January 18, against the demotions of ZTBL’s 112 employees and directed the federation to form its board.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition, filed by 112 employees of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) against their demotions.

At the outset of hearing, ZTBL lawyer said the ZT-BL president had the auth-ority to take such decision.

The chief justice expressed displeasure with the federation and said it had failed to make the ZTBL board functional in the last three years.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah informed the court that a summary was presented to the cabinet in that regard but it was rejected. A new summary had been sent to the cabinet for the approval, he said.

The chief justice said the ZTBL was clearly violating the directions of Supreme Court. The board was not formed in last three years to take policy decisions, Justice Minallah said.

He asked the lawyer that under what law the ZTBL managing director was taking policy decisions as it was the mandate of the board. This was not a good way, the court had been noting it since long, he said. The chief justice said the top court had ordered the ZTBL to take policy decisions within three months. The ZTBL managing director should have informed the apex court about not establishing the board so far, he said adding the bank should respect the top court’s decision. The court adjourned hearing till January 18, with above instructions.