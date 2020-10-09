IHC directs to advertise summon for Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed to advertise the summon for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a section of media within a week in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Apartments references.

The IHC issued a written order this day which stated that the former prime minister had given a last opportunity to surrender before the court.

The decision stated that the statements of Pakistan’s Foreign Office and High Commission in the United Kingdom had proved that all out efforts had been made to implement the court notices at the address of the accused in London but the former prime minister was not receiving his arrest warrant deliberately.

The lawyer of Nawaz Sharif, Haris also did not appear after September 15, before the bench.

In such a situation, the court had no option other than advertising the summon for the accused, the decision said.

The court ordered to advertise the summon in two newspapers of international edition. It further stated that the copy of the advertisement would be sent to the accused’s address in London through Pakistan High Commission there.

The court also ordered its Registrar Office to fix two cases for hearing on November 24.

Earlier, the additional attorney general submitted expenses worth Rs60,000 for newspaper advertisements, to the IHC’s Registrar Office for summoning Nawaz Sharif who was in London and continuously absent from the court proceedings.

Nawaz Sharif had been declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC earlier in September and court issued non bailable arrest warrant against him.

However, the accused had refused multiple times to receive the arrest warrant issued for him. The arrest warrant was sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.