IHC dismisses bail plea of Opposition leader Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking protective bail of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh.

The court observed that it had already granted three weeks protective bail to the petitioner in one case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case remarked that the court can not enter into the jurisdiction of Sindh Court.

At the outset of hearing, The chief justice remarked that the petitioner should approach the Sindh High Court for relief.

The petitioner submitted that the Sindh government wanted to stop him from attending the budget session of provincial assembly after arresting him. After the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition.

IHC expects President to appoint GB governor: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stated that it was expecting from the President to appoint governor Gilgit Baltistan on the advice of the Prime Minister in light of the court’s order of 2018.

The court issued the written order on the plea seeking appointment of a governor in GB.

The order observed that the post was vacant from April 19, 2022.

It stated that the President was supposed the appoint the governor on recommendation of the Prime Minister under Article 33 of 2018 Order.

It further said that application seeking to appoint speaker GB as acting governor was based on misunderstanding. The court disposed of the case with above instructions.

IHC adjourns petitions of Imran Khan, Asad Umar: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 29, on petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-federal minister Asad Umar challenging notices of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against their participation being public office holders in election campaigns.

The court adjourned hearing of the case on the request of petitioner’ counsel Sheraz Ranjha Advocate.

He prayed the court to adjourned the case as Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Zafar couldn’t appear before it this day.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court couldn’t delay this case as a stay order had been issued into the matter. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till June 29.

It may be mentioned here the ECP had served notices to Imran Khan and Asad Umar on March 10, due to their participation in campaign of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The notices were issued when the two petitioners were holding public offices.

