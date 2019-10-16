IHC dismisses petitions against JUI-F’s Azadi March

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed all the petitions filed against Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Wednesday.

According to reports, the petitioner advocate Hanif Rahi said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to hold rally against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Chief Justice Athar Minullah remarked no court in the world can abolish right of demonstration over which, the claimant said that there is a right to protest against policy but not democratic government.

Subsequently, the court dismissed both petitions against Azadi March.

Earlier, an application was also filed by advocate Hanif Rahi against the participation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Azadi March. Interior secretary, JUI-F chief, PML-N and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were made parties in the plea.

The petition stated that PML-N leaders are facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had written a letter to PML-N senior leadership from Kot Lakhpat Jail which is tantamount to pressurize the anti-corruption watchdog.

The application further added that Supreme Court and IHC had already given a verdict regarding holding of sit in on specific places.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had decided to lead Azadi March from Sukkur on October 27.

The campaign will be started from Sindh as Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman can be arrested from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) provincial governments which might affect the march at the beginning.

It was further learnt the Sindh government will help Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March by providing facilities and the protest will gain momentum by the time it enters Punjab.

The sources have informed that the JUI-F chief does not intend for a prolonged sit-in in the federal capital. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he does not want 126-day long protest like Prime Minister Imran Khan did.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.