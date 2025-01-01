IHC dismisses PTI leaders’ petition seeking meeting with Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by PTI leaders seeking their meeting with Imran Khan.

The court dismissed the petition declaring it inadmissible. Justice Khadim Hussain Somroo announced the verdict.

According to the verdict, the court noted that the PTI leaders were not following the laid mechanism set out for meeting with the PTI founder. The jail superintendent also provided a list of eight leaders of the party who came to meet the founder.

The verdict said that the names of Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Gohar, Salman Safdar, Naeem Panjotha, Shoaib Shaheen, Abuzar Niazi and Niazullah Niazi were among the leaders who came for meeting.

The verdict mentioned that on March 10, these eight leaders met the PTI founder while adding the petitioners did not follow the SOPs.