IHC disposes of petition of special persons

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IH-C) Monday disposed of a p-etition after the Election C-ommission of Pakistan (E-CP) informed the bench th-at it would take separate te-sts from specials persons f-or recruitments in department.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case seeking inclusion of special persons in test for recruitment of officers in ECP.

The petition had stated that the ECP had not provided facilities to the special persons during the test for the post. It further said the the special persons were not demanding any quota instead they wanted appointments on merit.

The ECP had informed the court that it was ready t-o take separate exams from the special persons after th-is, the court disposed of the case.