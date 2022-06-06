IHC disposes of plea related to vote of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition related to right to vote for overseas Pakistanis after the petitioner withdraw the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen. The chief justice remarked that a petition could be moved only once an amendment was made in the law. The petition was filed before time as the president had already sent back the matter.

The court said how it could assume as no amendment was made so far. Justice Minallah said maybe the parliament review the amendments.

The petitioner’s lawyer Arif Chaudhry said that the government had to introduce legislation in accordance of the judgment of the top court in 2018.

The court asked whether it should withdraw powers from Parliament at this the lawyer said the bench could keep the case pending. The chief justice remarked that whether the overseas Pakistanis did not use postal ballot in last general elections. There were 13 states in America that did not giving voting rights to overseas. The court disposed of the case after the petitioner withdrew the case.

