IHC disposes off KP CM’s plea for meeting with Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday lifted restrictions that previously limited Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur from visiting the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Adiala Jail, citing that security concerns have been addressed.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case. During the hearing, Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail informed the Islamabad High Court that there is no restriction on Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur meeting the PTI founder, as earlier imposed security restrictions have been lifted. The Deputy Superintendent clarified that the Home Department had imposed the initial restrictions due to security concerns, but meetings are now allowed.

The court reviewed Gandapur’s request for a meeting after the Deputy Superintendent Jail’s statement. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir questioned why restrictions were previously imposed, emphasizing the role of the coordinators appointed to handle such meetings. The deputy superintendent explained that coordinators, including Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and previously Intazar Hussain Panjutha, ensure the orderly arrangement of meetings within the prison. The court subsequently disposed off Gandapur’s request following the assurances given by the prison administration.

PTI leaders denied access to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail: National Assembly opposition leader and PTI leader, Omar Ayub, expressed concerns regarding their inability to meet PTI founder Imran Khan, despite a court ruling allowing the visit.

Along with PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, and Zartaj Gul outside Adiala Jail, Ayub said that jail authorities kept them waiting for three hours and sought assurances that no political discussions would take place.

“This insistence on an undertaking barring political dialogue is troubling. The institutions should give us similar assurances that they won’t meddle in political affairs,” Ayub remarked. He stressed the importance of supporting democratic principles, noting that PTI stands in solidarity with political prisoners across the country. Ayub further alleged that the prison authorities were imposing undue hardships on the PTI founder, claiming Khan was facing undue electricity load-shedding. Allegations of substandard food being served to both Khan and Bushra Bibi were also raised.