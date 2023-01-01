IHC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail in eight cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s interim bail in eight cases including the Judicial Complex attack until April 18.

The IHC on Thursday also accepted former prime minister’s applications seeking exemption from appearance in all the eight cases.

The court, however, ordered Imran Khan to appear before the trial court on April 18.

Rules about security to ex-prime ministers

While hearing a plea for providing security to Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier Thursday sought the rules about security to former prime ministers. “If a prisoner is in jail, he also has rights. Today, we are judges, tomorrow we won’t be. Everyone has rights. What level of security is provided to former prime ministers?” IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq inquired from the additional attorney general.

“Present the rules, and then we issue order on the plea. The petitioner is a former prime minister. What is the law for his security? Has Imran Khan been provided security yet?” he inquired.

“Yes, Imran Khan has been provided with a bulletproof vehicle. Since the 18th Amendment, the issue of providing security has to be looked after by the provinces. Imran Khan was given foolproof security while he was in Islamabad,” the additional attorney general told the IHC chief justice.

“What happened in Wazirabad is in front of everyone. The sad incident of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer has already happened,” lawyer for Imran Khan said.

“Law is the law. Provide security according to what is written in the law. It is not like the law is different if someone is in the opposition,” the chief justice stated.