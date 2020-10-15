IHC extends Zardari’s interim bail till Nov. 5

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till November 5, in an investigation pertaining to a suspect transaction connected with fake accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on the bail plea of former president.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzafar Abbasi submitted comments against the bail petition of Zardari on the behalf of his department.

The NAB’s reply stated that anti graft body chairman had issued arrest warrant against former president in the case.

Asif Ali Zardari was required to the bureau in a suspect bank transaction worth Rs8 billion and prayed the court to dismiss his bail plea.

The NAB said the former president had purchased a house through the suspect transaction of Rs8 billion.

Zardari’s lawyer Farouk H Naek submitted a request to the court seeking one-day exemption from the hearing on the medical grounds which was accepted by the bench. Naek said his client had been admitted to Ziauddin Hospital Karachi since October 11, for the treatment.

On the query of Justice Aamer Farooq, the NAB prosecutor informed the bench that currently an investigation into the matter was continuing against the accused.

Farouk H Naek pleaded that the NAB had provided the copy of comments just now, adding that the bureau had filed four references against his client.

Asif Zardari was on bail in two references while the trial court had taken surety bonds in other two cases, he said.

NAB prosecutor said his department could not provide the copy of arrest warrant to the accused this time, adding that it would be shared on the time of arrest.

The complete role of Asif Zardari in the crime had been written in the NAB comments, he contended.

The court extended the interim bail of Asif Zardari till November 5, and also allowed his lawyer for amendment in the petition.