IHC fixes ex-DG FIA’s pension case for hearing on June 16

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted an appeal of the Federation to fix the case pertaining to the pension matter of former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon for early hearing.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran heard the miscellaneous application and after listening arguments of lawyers instructed the Registrar Office to fix the case on June 16 for hearing.

It may be mentioned that the federation had filed an intra court appeal (ICA) against the October 2020 decision of a single member bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah for release of pension to the former FIA DG.

The Federation had adopted the stance that former FIA DG was not entitled to receive pension after he resigned from the post under Section (a)418 of Civil Service Rules. It added that the single bench had ignored various legal points in its judgment and prayed the court to dismiss the decision.