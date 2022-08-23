IHC gives 3-day protective bail to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a three-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered under the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) by the Margalla Police Station, Islamabad for threatening an additional sessions court and police high-ups. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar court also directed petitioner Imran Khan to approach the relevant court by Thursday to get the relief.

Imran Khan, in the petition filed through his lawyers Dr Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, stated that he was ready to join the investigation whenever he he was directed by the court. He claimed that he had no criminal record, and there was no risk of his fleeing (abroad) or damaging the evidence.

Earlier, the Registrar Office raised three objections on the petition, including missing of the biometric verification of Imran Khan and a verified copy of the first information report, and that the bail should be first sought from a suitable forum, that was an Anti Terrorism Court.

However, the bench heard the case with the objections raised by the Registrar Office.

Babar Awan informed the court that his client was unable appear before it as the police had surrounded the his client’s house in Banigala, and prayed the court to grant his client protective bail as he wanted to appear before the ATC for relief.

At this, Justice Kayani asked whether the petitioner wanted protective bail for biometric purpose only. Babar Awan said the ATC judge was also on leave due to which they had approached the IHC. The bench removed the objections of Registrar Office and granted a three-day protective bail to Imran Khan till August 25.

The court instructed the petitioner to appeare before the relevant court within the time.

IHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to initiate the contempt of court proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chiarman Imran Khan for hurling threats to Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry. According to the Registrar Office, the decision was with the consultation of all judges.

A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Baber Sattar will take up the matter on Tuesday.

The PTI chairman, during a rally at F-9 Park Islamabad, had given a threatening statement about Additional Sessiona Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech. The judicial magistrate had granted the police a two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.