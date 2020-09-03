IHC gives India a last chance to hire lawyer for Yadhav

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the federal government to grant another chance to India to appoint a defense lawyer for the death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav an Indian spy agent who was arrested from Balochistan border region.

Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenged the death sentence.

A three member bench of the IHC headed by the Justice Athar Minallah heard the application of the ministry of interior and asked from the Attorney general whether court directions compiled or not on which the Attorney General Khalid Javid Khan responded that the foreign office on August 6th of the last month informed the Indian foreign office as well the detained Kulbhushan Jadav regarding counselor access opportunity but not the Indian foreign office responded neither Jadhav is agree to file an application regarding this.

The AG told the court the Jadhav still stand on his claim and this is third time that he is not willing to file an application regarding the recent opportunity. He added that the neighboring Hindustan is not availing this opportunity and throwing mud on Pakistan on international front because they are not responding that they refused the offer of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan is fully complying the directions of the international court of justice.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the court that to comply with the or-ders of the International C-ourt of Justice (ICJ), P-akistan granted consular access to India, however, it has not replied to Pakistan’s offer to appoint a lawyer for him.

Chief Justice Minallah after hearing the AG remarked that judicial review of the Jadhav case is responsibility of Pakistan and the review granted to this case should be in transparent move adding that if India or their convicted citizen is not willing to respond to the judicial review what will be the status of the verdict of international court of justice the CJ added.

The court asked Attorney general Khan to provide another chance to India in this counselor access case on which the AG endorsed the suggestion of the court adding that the government has the same stance. He added that Pakistan granted third opportunity to India for counselor access and should be granted by India AG told the court.

The IHC granted another opportunity to India for counselor access and adjourned the hearing till 6th October.