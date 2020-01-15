IHC gives ten more days to federal govt for appointments of two ECP members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has given ten more days to the federal government for the appointments of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) two members.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah said that it’s responsibility of everyone to maintain the dignity of the Parliament.

It is to be mentioned here that government and opposition members are likely to share their mutual names for ECP posts on Friday.

Earlier, government and opposition held a consultation meeting to deliberate on the hiring of Chief Election Commissioner and two other members.

In the meeting, Fakhar Imam, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umarr, Pervez Khattak and Ali Muhammad Khan represented government while Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar, Mushahid Ullah Khan Khan, Rana Tanveer, Rana Sanaullah and Shaza Fatima took part from opposition side.

For the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the government had proposed the names of Babar Yaqoob Fateh, Arif Khan and Fazal Abbas Maken while the opposition had recommended Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar.