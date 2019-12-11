IHC grants bail to former president Zardari on medical grounds

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in two cases on medical grounds, on Wednesday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah headed the bench which conducted the hearing. The court has directed the erstwhile president to submit two surety bonds worth ten million rupees each.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talked to media outside the IHC and thanked the court for granting bail to his father, Asif Ali Zardari.

“The former president’s medical reports were submitted in the court. We are thankful to the IHC for approving bail on medical grounds as Asif Zardari’s reports are worrisome.

“PPP will not come under pressure of anyone. Asif Ali Zardari is a hunter and he is coming out to hunt the player (Imran Khan). The incumbent government has destroyed Pakistan’s economy.

“This year will be the government’s last as we shall come to power next year with the help of people’s mandate.”

Let it be known that Asif Ali Zardari’s health condition is unstable as he is finding it difficult to speak owing to heart problem.

According to the hospital sources, Asif Zardari’s fast heart rate is also creating problems for him to walk. His medical board is expected conduct a detailed examination today.

Doctors are likely to plan a cardiac procedure and change the medicine after the erstwhile president’s check-up. It is pertinent here to mention that Asif Zardari is admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.