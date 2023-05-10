IHC grants bail to Babar Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday restrained arrest order of PTI leader Babar Awan approving his petition for bail before arrest. President high court Bar Naveed Malik appeared in the court on behalf of Babar Awan. Naveed Malik pleaded to the court that Assad Umar has been arrested and there are apprehensions with regard to Babar Awan’s arrest.

He claimed of a plan for arrest of Babar Awan on political grounds. Naveed Malik pleaded to the court for bail to Awan, a leading lawyer of the PTI, on human rights grounds. The bench approved the pre-arrest bail petition of Babar Awan. The court issued notices to Islamabad Police, NAB, interior secretary and I.G. Islamabad and restrained the police and other law enforcement agencies from Babar Awan’s arrest till May 12. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until May 12.