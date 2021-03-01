IHC grants bail to woman lawyer

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to a woman lawyer Nazia Bibi in IHC building attack case and reserved the decision on bail plea of another lawyer.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the post arrest bail petition of two lawyers.

Sardar Latif Khosa, Barrister Rizwan Abbasi and other lawyers appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Latif Khosa argued that Nazia Bibi had a two year infant and she was also sick. She had been pursuing a case before bench No. 7 of IHC at the time of incident, he said, adding that the woman lawyer had no connection with the case.

He further argued that another lawyer Naveed Malik had been named in the case but he had no connection with incident. He was in IHC during the incident but was not at chief justice block.

Justice Farooq remarked that if the juniors were in forefront then their seniors should have convinced them to avoid such attitude. The involved lawyers should be made accountable in bar council.

Justice Farooq said that there was a need of professional training of junior lawyers.

However, the state counsel said that lawyer Naveed Malik was leading the protesters in accordance of the CDR and CCTV footage and four witness constables also gave statement in this regard.

This was not a common building, he said.

After this, the court granted bail to the woman lawyer Nazia Bibi against Rs 50 thousands’ surety bonds and reserved judgment on the bail petition of Naveed Malik.