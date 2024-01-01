IHC grants Bushra Bibi bail, orders her release in Toshakhana case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday drew analogy of the Qazi Faez Isa assets case with Toshakhana case against Bushra Bibi and ordered her release on bail.

FIA Prosecutor Umair Majeed appeared before Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC in the bail plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the second case of Toshakhana gifts.

The prosecutor argued that a gift received by the state must be submitted and declared. The gift is the property of the state until it is legally purchased. The state owned gift cannot be kept in private custody before purchasing it, the prosecutor continued.

Justice Aurangzeb asked him if Bushra Bibi did not submit the gifts, why PTI founder Imran Khan was made an accused. Prosecutor Majeed replied that because her husband was a public office holder.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that it was similar to that of Justice Isa case. In this case too, the husband was held responsible for the actions of his wife.

The justice observed that a British prime minister also took gifts home. When asked, he replied that he took the gift according to the rules.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the prosecutor what will happen if she [Bushra Bibi] returns the gift.

Prosecutor Majeed replied that there was a provision of plea bargain in the NAB law. But that provision was not available in Toshakhana law.

The justice asked him did he conduct any investigation since the case was transferred. He replied in the negative.

Justice Aurangzeb granted Bushra Bibi bail and ordered her release for two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.