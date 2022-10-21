IHC grants interim bail to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in an attempted murder case filed by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Khan’s petition and granted bail to the PTI chief till March 9 against surety bonds worth of Rs100,000.

The case of “attempted murder” was registered at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital against him on the complaint of PML-N leader Mohsin Ranjha who claimed that he was attacked by the PTI protesters when he was visiting the office of the ECP on 21.10.2022. The PTI Chairman approached the IHC seeking bail in this case. He stated in his petition that his opponent political forces who are at the helm of affairs of the Federal Government, has falsely implicated him in a series of frivolous / bogus criminal cases registered at numerous forums by misusing state machinery and exercising colorable powers. He added that the instant FIR No. 463 / 22 dated 21.10.2022 is also a product of conspiracy and malafide intent of the political rivals / prosecution to tarnish the petitioner’s reputation.

He adopted the stance that being aggrieved with the false implication in this bogus case the petitioner approached the District and Sessions Court, Islamabad at the first instance for the grant of pre-arrest bail under section 498 Cr.P.C 1898 but the case of the petitioner was adjourned due to his inability to travel that resulted from multiple firearm injuries. “It is important to mention that there exist real life threats to the life of Petitioner as he has been repeatedly conveyed / informed by different credible and reliable sources including different state agencies that his life is under constant threat,” maintained the PTI Chairman. He mentioned that threat to the petitioner’s life is evident from the previous assassination attempt on his life during the ‘Haqeqi Azadi March’ when a planned orchestrated attack was launched. He added, “Petitioner miraculously survived the assassination attempt however sustained multiple firearm wounds on leg.

Court issues arrest warrants for PTI Chief

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): A sessions court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan over non-appearance in the Toshakhana (gift repository) case.

The PTI chairman was to be indicted in the Toshakhana case after his indictment was deferred twice. His lawyer had requested the court for an exemption from appearance today and the court went into recess. However, when the court resumed the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the arrest warrants over non-appearance and adjourned the hearing till March 7. During hearing of the Toshakhana reference, Imran’s lawyers requested Additional Sessions Judge Zaffar Iqbal to postpone the hearing by another five days. However, the ECP lawyer contested the request saying “it is of no concern to the court where Imran is coming from” as he questioned that if the PTI chief could appear in other courts, why not this one? Imran’s lawyer argued that “I am unable to present Imran Khan before the court” but “if he manages to get out of the judicial complex in time, then we will appear before the court”.