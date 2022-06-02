IHC grants protective bails to Asad, Hammad

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bails to former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-federal minister Hammad Azhar till June 20.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the separate petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf’s (PTI) leaders. Asad Qaiser and Hammad Azhar, in their pleas, stated that they participated in the long march on the call of their party chief and cases had been registered against them in different cities.

Asad Qaiser named the Secretary Interior, IGP Islamabad, IGP Sindh, IGP Punjab, IGP KP and Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents, while Hammad Azhar named the Federal Government, IGP Punjab and SSP Operations Lahore as respondents.

The court sought also report from the Federation regarding the cases registered against Asad Qaiser across the country.

