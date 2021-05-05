IHC instructs defence ministry to give opinion regarding internet service in tribal areas

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday instructed the Ministry of Defence to give opinion on a summary of Ministry of Interior pertaining to the internet service in tribal areas of the country.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah informed the Chief Justice Athar Minallah during hearing that the ministry had sent a summary in February this year to defence ministry seeking its opinion on the matter followed by a reminder recently.

The chief justice remarked that it would summon secretary defence in person if the defence ministry did not give response to the summary till next date.

It could follow a contempt of court proceeding against secretary defence, he observed.

The court also instructed to send its order to the defence ministry besides directing the federation to submit report regarding cabinet approval on the matter.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 7, with above instruction.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner students had approached the IHC for restoration of 3G and 4G services in tribal areas after the online classes started in wake of COVID-19 spread.

The internet service was suspended in the area since 2016 due to security issues.