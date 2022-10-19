IHC instructs FIA to act as per law in funding case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action in the prohibited funding case as per law and adjourned the hearing of PTI leaders’ petition against their arrests till October 27.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi. Petitioners’ lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Gohar and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal appeared before the court. At the outset of hearing, the additional attorney general pleaded the court to grant him some time for preparation as he had yet to receive the copy of the petition.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the people should not be arrested in such a way. The people had to approach the courts when the cases were prepared against them in that way. The governments might change but the institutions would remain the same. Consequently, the court adjourned the case.

IHC extends stay order against PTI MNA’s denotification: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order for two weeks against the denotification of PTI Member of the National Assembly Shakoor Shad by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Shakoor Shad challenging the acceptance of his resignation from the NA seat by the speaker. At the outset of hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Irfan Nasir Cheema contended that his client was not being permitted to attend the assembly session, and prayed the court to issue a directive in that regard.

The chief justice observed that the court could not’ pass such orders as it respected the NA speaker and the parliament. The deputy attorney general said the NA speaker would view the matter and prayed the court to grant a two-week time in this regard. At this, the court adjourned the case while extending its stay order.

Related