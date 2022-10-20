IHC instructs Imran’s aides to approach banking court

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended the protective bails of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan’s co-accused Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool in FIR under Foreign Exchange Act pertaining prohibited funding scam. The court instructed the accused to approach the banking court within five days and also join the FIA’s investigation.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool. To the query of the bench, the accused said that they had appeared before the FIA investigation team. Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the matter pertaining to the trial court’s jurisdiction was still pending. The counsel for the accused said that the matter falls in jurisdiction of the banking court as per the allegations.

He also read out the FIR before the court.

Additional attorney general said that two sections had been applied in the FIR, adding that the matter of Foreign Exchange Act would be seen by a separate court. He said that the court also had to view the general and special laws in this case. He said that Imran Khan was given bail by the special judge central.

The court remarked that Imran Khan was given bail by that court due to the unavailability of the banking court judge.

The court asked the accused to approach the banking court and extended their protective bails for five days. The court also instructed the accused to join the FIA investigation.

