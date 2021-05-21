IHC instructs to fix housing society case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted a petition for early hearing of a case pertaining to inquiry of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Blue World City Housing Society.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by NAB.

The NAB adopted the stance that the society had withdrawn Rs2 billions from the bank accounts which was unfrozen on the directions of this court. It prayed the court to fix the case for early hearing into the matter.

The court accepted the request and instructed its registrar office to fix the case as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned here that the court had instructed the society’s lawyer to submit cross arguments against the NAB reply in the case.

The court had also ordered to unfreeze the bank accounts of society to meet its day to day expenditures.