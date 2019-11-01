IHC issues another contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued another criminal contempt of court notice to special assistant to the Prime Minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Friday.

According to reports, during the hearing of the contempt of court case, Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah accepted unconditional apology of the special assistant and directed her to prove that she didn’t intentionally malign judiciary.

He remarked that PM Imran Khan has always talked about rule of law and you (Firdous Ashiq Awan) have tried to affect the under-hearing cases.

PM Imran was active participant of campaign seeking restoration of judiciary, he said, asking Dr Firodus to read out the rules of IHC.

The chief justice said to special assistant that you should have not combined politics with judiciary, adding, “You are not an ordinary personality. You are PM’s special assistant and such statement coming from your side is regrettable.”

He told that district courts were formed to hear cases of common people. Go and witness the situation there that how judges are arranging hearings to conclude the cases, he stated.

Subsequently, the court has directed Dr Firdous to submit written reply till November 4.

Earlier, IHC had issued contempt of court notice to special assistant for holding anti-judiciary press conference during which she said that a special hearing was conducted in evening to give relief to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC remarked that Dr Firdous must defend herself before the court regarding her statement.