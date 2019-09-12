IHC issues notice to ECP, Law ministry in Fawad disqualification case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Law Ministry regarding an application seeking the disqualification of federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday.

According to details, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer said Chaudhry is no longer Sadiq (honest) and Ameen (truthful) since he failed to declare his lands in Jhelum, which is why the court should disqualify the federal minister.

The petitioner’s lawyer further said Chaudhry had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers with the election body.

To this, the CJP Minallah inquired who can be declared Sadiq and Ameen?

“We (court) disqualified Khawaja Asif, but the Supreme Court reinstated him,” Justice Minallah. “The example is in front of you; the judiciary as an institution should not get mixed up in political matters.”