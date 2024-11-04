IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case.

The court adjourned the case hearing for an indefinite period, serving notice to the FIA.

The registrar office will fix the next date for case hearing.

It is pertinent to note that the special judge central rejected Imran Khan’s bail plea whereas his wife Bushra Bibi was granted bail in the Toshakhana-II case.

Yesterday, the FIA challenged Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court.