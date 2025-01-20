IHC issues notices on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s acquittal pleas in Toshakhana-2 case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other parties to seek their response to the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC’s Justice Raja Inam Ameen Minhas heard the petitions. During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar sought a stay order on the trial in Toshakhana-2 case, to which the judge remarked that there is no judicial precedent for staying criminal proceedings at this stage.

Justice Minhas added that court would issue notices on the petition and hear the other party as well.

Later, Safdar also submitted a request for transferring the case to other bench, arguing that Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb had already heard five petitions related to this case, and it would be appropriate to send the acquittal petitions to him for further hearing.

Justice Minhas rejected his plea and stated that the petitions heard by Justice Aurangzeb were bail petitions. He said this was a separate matter and he would hear the case. He directed the lawyer to present arguments on the merits of the case.

The PTI lawyer later pleaded the high court to halt proceedings of the trial court. The judge replied that suspects had already been indicted, and witnesses were testifying.

He noted that it would not be appropriate to issue any such order at this stage, adding that he would issue notices and the case would not be adjourned for a long period.

The court then issued a notice to the FIA and adjourned the hearing until Jan 28.