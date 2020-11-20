IHC issues stay in UK national extradition case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed inquiry magistrate to do not announce final decision on the extradition of British citizen wanted by Britian authorities in murder case of a lady police.

The court, however, allowed the magistrate to continue inquiry into the matter and also sought comments from federation till December 10.

Pakistani origin British national Peran Ditta was accused of killing lady police personnel on November 18, 2005 in Britain.

The British government had demanded Pakistan for extradition of the accused.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on the case filed by accused Peran Ditta against the decision of inquiry magistrate dated Nov 9, and challenged his jurisdiction.

The petitioner’s lawyer Tanveer Iqbal told the bench that his client had given application to get record pertaining to the accused who had been awarded sentence in Britain in the same case but the inquiry magistrate had dismissed it.

The inquiry officer, he said, had summoned the concerned section officer which was a final process for extradition. He further pleaded that the court had given a judgment in identical case that it was necessary for the case investigation officer to arrive Pakistan and record his statement in such matters.

After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case till December 10, with above instructions.