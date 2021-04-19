IHC issues stay order in citizen’s extradition case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on an intra court appeal and issued stay order on magistrate concerned order in extradition of a Pakistan citizen Piran Ditta to the Unitted Kingdom (UK).

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench dismissed the bail petition of Piran Ditta who filed an intra court appeal against the decision.

The petitioner has challenged the decision of inquiry magistrate dated November 9. He is accused of killing lady police personnel on November 18, 2005 in UK. He is currently in Adiala Jail.

Notices served to respondents in IHC attack case: The Islamabad High Court on Monday served notices to respondents on bail plea of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Secretary Tasaduq Hanif in IHC building attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case. The petitioner had adopted the stance that adding sections of anti-terrorism act in the first information report related to IHC attack was based on dishonesty by the prosecution. The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that an Anti Terrorism Court had already dismissed the bail petition of Tasaduq Hanif in the IHC building vandalizing case.