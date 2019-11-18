IHC issues stay order on appointment of Abrar-ul-Haq as PRCS chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued stay order on the appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar-ul-Haq as Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chairman, on Monday.

According to reports, IHC conducted on a petition filed by former PRSC chief Saeed Elahi against Haq’s appointment, Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah has barred the singer-turned-politician from taking charge of the post.

The appointment notification will be suspended till next hearing, he directed.

Subsequently, the court has sought replies from Abrar-ul-Haq, Attorney General and Establishment Division in this regard and adjourned the hearing till November 29.

Earlier, ex-PRCS chairman Saeed Elahi had challenged the appointment of Abrar-ul-Haq in the IHC, stating that the PTI leader has been appointed as chairman for 3 years.

“My term as chairman was same as Abrar-ul-Haq which will be completed in March 2020”, the petition read, adding that it makes the deployment of Abrar-ul-Haq illegal.

Saeed Elahi stated in the plea that he was not notified before his removal, and the court should revoke the decision. It is also a matter of conflict as PTI leader is currently acting as the head of Sahara Foundation, he stated.

It is to be mentioned here that President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Abrar-ul-Haq for PRCS, also known as Hilal Ahmar.

Abrar-ul-Haq has extensive experience dealing with natural disasters, while also being the first human rights ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).