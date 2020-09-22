IHC maintains stay order against Cynthia’s deport

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday maintained its stay order against possible repatriation of American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie till October 13.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the American citizen had leveled serious allegations against politicians of a political party. The interior ministry should interrogate the matter, he further remarked.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) informed the court that an application of Cynthia D. Ritchie seeking visa extension was pending with secretary interior. He prayed the court to dispose of this case.

The representative of interior ministry adopted the stance that a letter of chamber of commerce Chicago was required to issue a business visa to Cynthia which was produced by the applicant. The American blogger had also submitted a letter of sponsoring company of Pakistan, he said.

The bench asked that one could do anything here on arrival with business visa. What was the law if one does something else other than the business, Justice Minallah questioned.

He asked that how many such visas had been canceled on violation. The representative of interior ministry answered that he had no such details currently. He, however, said that such incident of political statements was come first time.