IHC moved against sealing of KP House

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court against the sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House on Wednesday.

The petition was submitted by the secretary admin in the court. Federal secretaries to law and interior, FIA DG, and CDA were made as respondents in the petition.

Moreover, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police and the CDA’s Director Building Control have also been nominated as the respondents.

The KP government requested that the court declare the sealing of KP House and the confiscation of government vehicles as illegal.

The petition further sought an immediate order to de-seal the KP House.