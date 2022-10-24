IHC orders govt to setup HRs courts this week

ISLAMABAD (PPI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the federal government on Monday to establish human rights courts this week. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed this while hearing a case related to the torture of the Adiala Jail prisoners.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said the cases of human rights violations will be heard in a special court. He said there are strong laws related to human rights which can deal with violations. He said the court will not tolerate torture inflicted upon the prisoners, adding that the inhuman practice of custodial torture should end now. He ordered action against the Inspectorate General of Prisons Punjab and the superintendent of Adiala Jail.

“Even the food brought for the prisoners by the visitors is taken away by the staff”, the Chief Justice noted. A representative of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) apprised the court that 11 children have been granted bail but have no place to go.

“Why shouldn’t we keep those children in Prime Minister or Chief Minister’s House?”, the Chief Justice remarked. The Secretary Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said that about 1,400 prisoners are drug addicts and there is only one male doctor for 4,000 prisoners. The Chief Justice noted that the HRCP has wide-ranging powers and can even hire consultants.

“The HRCP can access any prisoner and even the superintendent of the jail cannot stop it. This court sends you all the complaints it receives every day,” the Chief Justice told the Secretary Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). “No one is safe now, not even Arshad Sharif”, PTI leader Asad Umar said to the court during the hearing. The court directed to provide a copy of the report to Asad Umar so that he could apprise his government in Punjab. Later, the court adjourned the hearing.

Related