IHC orders no protests without legal approval in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a clear directive to the Islamabad administration, stressing the importance of adhering to the law regarding protests, sit-ins, and rallies.

The decision came in response to a petition filed by businessman Asad Aziz, which raised concerns about disruptions to the lives and livelihoods of residents due to political gatherings announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 24.

In his written judgment, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stressed the constitutional balance between the rights to assembly and movement, stating that these rights are subject to reasonable and proportionate restrictions.

The court cited the recently enacted Peaceful Protest and Public Order Act 2024, which mandates prior approval from the District Magistrate for any public assembly in Islamabad.

The court noted that PTI had announced a rally and sit-in on December 24 but had not yet filed the requisite application for permission.

It also highlighted the significance of maintaining law and order in light of the upcoming visit of the Belarusian President on November 24, which involves heightened security measures.

“While the right to protest is fundamental, it must not infringe on the rights of other citizens or disrupt critical state functions,” the judgment read.

The court directed the Interior Ministry to form a committee, including the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and other relevant officials, to hold formal discussions with PTI’s leadership. The aim is to address security concerns and minimize disruptions to public life.

Justice Farooq expressed optimism that meaningful dialogue could yield a solution, but he warned that if discussions fail, authorities must ensure strict compliance with the Act 2024 to maintain order without excessive restrictions on citizens’ freedoms.

Security beefed up to prevent PTI’s Nov 24 protest

On the other hand, in a bid to prevent the PTI from staging a protest in the capital on November 24, the Islamabad administration has initiated large-scale security measures, including the deployment of 22,000 personnel from across the country.

The government has ordered the placement of 2,200 containers across key highways and city entrances to block protesters’ access, a move aimed at preventing any major disruption to public order. Alongside the containers, personnel from the police, Rangers, and Frontier Corps (FC) will be stationed at critical points to manage the situation.

Section 144, which bans the assembly of more than four people, has been enforced in Islamabad and the twin cities of Rawalpindi as part of the government’s efforts to deter political gatherings. Police authorities have confirmed the acquisition of 50,000 tear gas shells and 30,000 rubber bullets, underscoring the scale of preparation ahead of PTI’s planned rally.