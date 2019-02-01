IHC orders to remove name of former NADRA chief Tariq Malik from ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to remove the name of Tariq Malik, a former chairman of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) from the Exit Control List (ECL), on Friday.

According to details, the federal authorities had added the name of Tariq Malik in the ECL after his return to Pakistan.

Later he challenged the government decision in IHC seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

Malik facing a case of concealment of his dual nationality during his tenure at NADRA.

Tariq Malik returned in December to Pakistan from his self-exile.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the high court ordered removal of Malik’s name from the ECL.

The counsel of Tariq Malik told the media that the district court has also approved the bail petition of his client today.

After general elections of 2013, the opposition had demanded the government to verify the authenticity of the election. As NADRA chairman, Tariq Malik had confirmed that the opposition’s demand could be met through verification of thumb impressions, using the bio-metric system.

His services were terminated by then government, however, he was restored to his job by an order of high court.