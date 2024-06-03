IHC overturns Imran Khan, Qureshi’s 10-year jail sentence in cipher case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has overturned PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s conviction in cipher case.

A two-judge bench of the IHC consisting of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb pronounced the verdict Monday on the appeals of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, nearly an hour after reserving it following conclusion of the arguments.

On May 23, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the IHC’s permission to present the statement of US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, given before a congressional committee in Washington, as evidence in the cipher case. Justice Aamer Farooq had expressed concern about the FIA’s request to present additional evidence so late in the proceedings. Justice Miangul Hassan questioned whether the prosecutor intended to call Lu as a witness or if this was a tactic to delay the case.

On January 30 last, a special court had awarded under the Official Secrets Act 10-year jail to both Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

courtesy : 24 news