IHC quashes FIR against Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday quashed an FIR against Imaan Mazari, an activist and daughter of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, in a ‘derogatory’ remarks case where she also secured bails in other cases.

Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station has registered criminal case against Imaan in response to application of Lt Colonel Humayun Akhtar under Pakistan Penal Code sections 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief). Humayun Akhtar is the representative of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

It is pertinent to mention that High Courts have inherent power to quash an FIR when offence not made out and the prosecution amounts to an abuse of the process of the Court. Invoking the jurisdiction of the IHC under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, counsel for Imaan Mazari argued that no challan has been submitted before the subordinate court saying application in hand fulfilled all the procedural requirements for relief in the current matter.

During course of proceedings, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah observed that the accused person in the present matter Imaan Mazari has apologized before the court and therefore the FIR against her is hereby quashed.

According to the statement, Imaan made a ‘derogatory and hateful’ statement on May 21, the day her mother was arrested from outside her house. “Derogatory statements are highly disparaging, aimed to cause and incite mutiny/intimidation amongst rank and file of the Pakistan Army”, adding that they led to “ridicule and created hatred within the Pakistan Army, while also causing unrest within the institution” the FIR read.

