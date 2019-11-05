IHC rejects Firdous’ apology, orders to submit reply till Nov 11 in contempt case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit written reply in contempt of court case till November 11, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Dr Firdous once again tendered her apology to the court which was rejected by the bench. The court also refused to allow her to skip the case hearings.

The court directed Dr Firdous to reappear in IHC on November 11 with her written explanation.

Previously, Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah had accepted Dr Firdous’ unconditional apology and directed her to prove that she didn’t intentionally malign judiciary in her statement.

“You should have not combined politics with judiciary. You are not an ordinary personality. You are PM’s special assistant and such remarks coming from your side are regrettable,” he remarked.

Talking to media after visiting district courts on the direction of IHC CJ, Dr Firdous said that the government is implementing a reform agenda to improve judicial system and ensure dispensation of speedy justice.

She said the government brought women inheritance law and code of civil procedure to ensure provision of property rights to women and decision of civil cases swiftly.

She said ordinances have to be promulgated for public welfare because the government is facing difficulties in legislation for lacking two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

Earlier, IHC had issued contempt of court notice to Dr Firdous for holding anti-judiciary press conference during which she said that a special hearing was conducted in evening to give relief to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC remarked that Dr Firdous must defend herself before the court regarding her statement.