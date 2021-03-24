IHC rejects Gilani’s petition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islam-abad High Court has rejected PPP Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani’s petition challenging the result of the Senate chairman election held on 12th of this month.

In his judgment announced on Wednesday, Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah declared the petition inadmissible for hearing. Justice Minallah wrote that the “language used by the framers of the Constitution is unambiguous and effective in order to prevent a court from encroaching upon the independence of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)”.

He observed that the Constitution “clearly prevents” the courts from inquiring into the validity of proceedings of the parliament. Any attempt to “interfere” in parliamentary proceedings would “undermine the dignity, prestige and independence” of the parliament and “expose the apex constitutional legislative forum to undesirable and unwarranted criticism”, the IHC chief justice added.

Intrusions by the courts would affect the people’s confidence in the parliament while it would also have consequences for the judiciary “because it essentially exposes the courts to deal with matters having political content”, Justice Minallah said in the judgement.

“In a politically polarised environment, intervention by the courts and that too in disregard to the constitutional privileges, powers and immunities of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) is likely to have profound ramifications in the context of the confidence of the people relating to impartiality of the judicial branch.”

Justice Minallah observed that the entire process of the Senate chairman election was “wholly outside” the high court’s jurisdiction and declared Gilani’s petition as “not maintainable”.He also observed that Gilani had the option of removing Sanjrani from the office of Senate chairman through a majority resolution in the upper house of parliament.

“This Court expects that, in order to maintain the dignity, integrity and independence of Majlis-e-Sh-oora (Parliament), the chosen representatives and political leadership will endeavour to resolve disputes without involving the judicial branch of the State, by giving effect to the privileges, powers and immunities prescribed in the Cons-titution,” judgement stated.