IHC rejects Imran’s request to suspend ECP verdict regarding disqualification

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday rejected the request of PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan to suspend the decision of ECP regarding his disqualification and, however, stopped the by-polls in Mianwali.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chief and disposed prime minister Imran Khan challenging the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq inquired that if the petitioner had submitted an application to file some extra documents.

Imran’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that they had requested the permission for submission of ECP’s notification regarding de-seating of his client.

The court questioned that whether this reference was sent by the speaker National Assembly to this Ali Zafar answered in yes and said that the ECP had to given its findings on reference. The lawyer said that every member of the Parliament was bound to submit the assets details to the ECP on June 30.

Non submission of details within 120 days or submitting wrong information would be declared as corrupt practice, he said. He said that the punishment for submitting the false statement or information was three year imprisonment sentence with fine. There was no punishment of disqualification as per law, he added.

The lawyer prayed the court to suspend the decision of ECP regarding the disqualification of Imran Khan. Justice Farooq remarked that the court was not suspending the decision of ECP, however, it was stopping the by-polls in Mianwali constituency.

The court also served notices to respondents including ECP in the case and sought comments.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan for not declaring the information with regard to Toshakhana gifts.

Related