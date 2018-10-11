IHC rejects Khawaja brother’s plea for 10 days protective bail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has dismissed the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, seeking the protective bail.

Earlier, Senior PML-N leaders Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique file a petition in IHC and seeking the protective bail for 10 days however, a two-member bench also rejected a petition.

Both the Khawaja brothers filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court petitions seeking protective bail and legal protection against alleged harassment by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In the petitions filed through their counsel Amjad Pervaiz and Kamran Murtaza, the duo expressed apprehensions about their arrest at the hands of NAB.

They named the NAB chairman and Lahore director general as respondents in the petition.

Citing the recent arrest of former chief minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, the ex-railways minister said the NAB chairman and officials subordinate to him were acting like an agent of the present regime.

‘The bureau is abusing the process of law for political victimization,’ pleaded Salman Rafique.

An inquiry was launched by the accountability watchdog against the Khawaja brothers regarding the Paragon Housing society which is still ongoing.

