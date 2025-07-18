IHC rejects plea to stay evacuation of Afghan nationals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a request of stay order against repatriation of registered Afghan refugees and remarked that the court will not interfere with the government policy.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case. Yesterday, during the hearing of the petition of former Senator Farhatullah Babar, Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner and requested the court to direct the government to stop the actions until the case is decided.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that the government’s policy is that Afghans have to return home by June 30, I am completely clear on this, the court will not interfere with the government’s policy.

He remarked that the government is saying that we have not signed the contract for the refugees, no protection can be given after June 30.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case with above instructions.