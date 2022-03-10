IHC rejects request to grant a stay order in Naval Farms’ case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed all identical petitions challenging the judgment against Naval Farms, Golf Course and Naval Sailing Club and adjourned them till March 15, for hearing together.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Far-ooq and Justice Miangul H-assan Aurangzeb heard the appeals filed by Admiral (r-etd) Zafar Mehmood Abb-asi and Defence Ministry.

Abbasi’s lawyer Ashtar Ausaf contended that the petitioner had reservations on the decision of single member bench. The inauguration of Sailing Club by his client had been declared as violation of code of conducts in the said judgment.

Defence Ministry’s counsel adopted the stance that the then president and cabinet had approved the land for Naval Farms, adding that no public funds were used in it. He pleaded that it was wrong to suspend the NCO of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The main petitioner had not written anything about navy or armed forces in his case before the single member bench, he added.

On a query, the lawyer said that Naval Farms was a welfare organization of Pakistan Navy working under Naval Housing Authority. The advocate said that the single member bench didn’t seek the assistance of attorney general of Pakistan in this important case.

The court asked whether the petitioner raised such points before the bench during hearing to this the lawyer said that the AGP was served notices in about two or three points. He said that it was necessary to hear all respondents as per the instructions of the top court.

The court, however, rejected the request to grant a stay order against the decision. The further hearning of the case was then adjourned till March 15.

Related