IHC represents all of Pakistan; judge transfers done per Constitution: CJP Yahya Afridi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has stated that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is not limited to any specific region but represents the entire country, as Islamabad symbolizes the federation. He affirmed that the recent transfer of judges was carried out in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Press Association, Chief Justice Afridi emphasized that the judges transferred to the Islamabad High Court should be encouraged and appreciated for their role.

He clarified that judicial appointments and transfers are separate matters and should not be confused. He stressed that judges from other provinces also deserve fair opportunities and that those transferred to the IHC were already serving as high court judges.

Explaining his stance on the transfers, Justice Afridi stated, “I agreed to the transfer of judges because it was conducted under constitutional provisions. A Balochi-speaking judge and a Sindhi-speaking judge have joined the IHC, which is a positive step under Article 200. More judges from different provinces should also be included in Islamabad High Court.”

He further highlighted the importance of a broad vision as Chief Justice, revealing that he hears 30 to 40 cases daily and aims to reduce the Supreme Court’s backlog. He also called for the appointment of more judges to distribute the workload effectively, as a few judges currently bear a disproportionate burden.

Regarding judicial independence, Chief Justice Afridi assured that he exercises his authority without fear or hesitation and makes decisions solely based on the constitutional mandate. He added, “Whenever I sense any personal interest in a case, I immediately recuse myself.”

When asked about concerns among judges regarding the transfers, he acknowledged the issue and stated that he is actively addressing it. “I will continue my efforts to engage with all judges. I am the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and I will also meet with high court judges to resolve their concerns. It will take time, but everything will eventually be fine.”

It is worth noting that judges of the Islamabad High Court had previously written to the Chief Justice expressing their reservations about the transfers, while lawyers have also announced protests against the decision.