IHC reserves decision in petitions against LG Ordinance

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment in petitions regarding the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance after listening to arguments from all sides.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the cases filed by CDA Mazdoor Union, CDA Officers’ Association and others. Secretary Interior, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and Deputy Commissioner ICT appeared before the court. Assistant attorney general, during the hearing, submitted all summaries related to the ordinance and said that the ECP pressurized the government for local body elections. The ECP was informed regarding the proposed amendment in the law, he said.

The court observed that if the ordinance couldn’t be approved from Parliament within the 120 days time period then how ECP would work.

The ECP lawyer pleaded that the state institutions were not cooperating with the department in this regard. Most of the representatives were found unavailable when they were summoned, he said.

Petitioner’s lawyer Umer Ijaz Gilani pleaded that the legislation through the ordinance was not a good practice.

