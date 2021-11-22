IHC reserves judgment in case pertaining to allotments of plots to government employees

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a case pertaining to allotments of p-lots to government employees in sector F-14 and F-15.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani reserved its judgment after listening to arguments from the respondents.

At the outset of the hearing, secretary ministry of Housing and Works and Director General Federal Government Employees H-ousing Authority (FGEHA) appeared before the bench.

The chief justice expressed annoyance with the federal secretary and noted that he had sought time from court till formation of policy by government but DG FGEHA moved an appeal to the top court between it, he said.

The court asked the DG that under what law he was affected.

Secretary housing adopted the stance that the federal government had formed the policy regarding matter, adding that the plots would be given to the civil servants of only the federal government.

The journalists, lawyers and others had been excluded from the policy, he said, adding that the seniority would be decided in accordance with age.

The court asked whether it was the right of a civil servant to get plots if yes then it should be given to all government employees instead of only officers.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that the cabinet had formed a committee after the matter was placed before it. The chief justice remarked that if the plot allotments had been limited to only federal employees then judges also did not fall in this category.

The secretary said the chief justice would send the matter to the authority through the registrar office. He said Federal Government Employees H-ousing Authority was now going to develop sectors F-14, F-15 and Park Road.

The chief justice asked whether the government employee would be able to sell his plot, if yes then the money of the exchequer would go in the pockets of private people. How the court would permit violation of basic human rights, he asked.

The court said these pl-ots should be given on market rates otherwise it would be injustice to other people. This money should be used to give houses to the poor people, he remarked.

Akram Sheikh Advocate adopted the stance that this country was running under a constitution as there was no imperialism.

He said the secretary and DG were summoned throu-gh phone calls on Sunday.

The chief justice remarked that the court would work even on holiday if there was a matter of human rights. Secretary housing said the government servants who had not received plots previously would be accommodated on priority basis. Plots less than 10 marla could not be prepared in sector f under the law, he added.

The chief justice rema-rked that the authority had allotted a plot to every me-mber. Was it not a contradi-ction of interest, he asked.

The secretary said the board members had not decided to take plots as board members. He said he had taken plot as a government employee but had not taken part as member authority.

The court remarked that the plot worth Rs50 millions was being given against only 4 millions. Everyone knows what happened in land acquisition in this city, he said, adding that 11 thousands people had been waiting for compensation since 1960 against their lands.

The housing secretary said the decisions of this court were placed before the Prime Minister who also endorsed it.

The Prime Minister had said that the government would also change the land acquisition law after which the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and FGEHA wouldn’t be able to acquire lands.

After listening to arguments, the court reserved judgment regarding the matter.

Maryam’s lawyer requests IHC to fix another date for appeals: Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer on Monday moved an application to Islamabad High Court requesting it to fix another date other than November 24, to hear appeals in Avenfield Property reference.

Irfan Qadir Advocate adopted the stance that he couldn’t appear before the court on the fixed date due to engagements in other cases at Supreme Court.

He prayed the court to fix the appeals on another date.